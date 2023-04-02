NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

