North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Chemed by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHE traded up $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $537.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.99 and its 200 day moving average is $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.13.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

