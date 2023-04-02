North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $14.25 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. UFP Industries accounts for about 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.29% of UFP Industries worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFPI traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. 392,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,523. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

