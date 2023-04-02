North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $821.67. The stock had a trading volume of 866,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,081. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.06. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

