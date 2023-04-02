North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 257,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.15% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 1,480,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.