Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.