Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.