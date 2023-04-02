Northstar Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,708.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,599.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,538.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

