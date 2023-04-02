Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.