Northstar Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

