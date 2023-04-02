Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,018. The stock has a market cap of $310.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

