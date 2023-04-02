NSUR COIN Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $23,211.16 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.