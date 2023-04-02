Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1,412.99%.

Nuvve Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVVE opened at $0.70 on Friday. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuvve by 33.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nuvve from $11.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About Nuvve

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

See Also

Earnings History for Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.