Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1,412.99%.

Nuvve Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVVE opened at $0.70 on Friday. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuvve by 33.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nuvve

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nuvve from $11.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

