NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,061.93 or 0.99971296 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.