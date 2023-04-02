Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 5,205 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

