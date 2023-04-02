Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

