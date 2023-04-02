Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $13.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.