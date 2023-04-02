Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 4,013 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

