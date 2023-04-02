Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 735 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. HSBC lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $181.18 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

