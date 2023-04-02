Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,597,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT opened at $140.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.