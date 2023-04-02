Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 63,842 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Xponential Fitness worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,870,735 shares of company stock worth $144,519,681. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 722,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

