Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 1,271,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,935. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

