Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.69. 957,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

