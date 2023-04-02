Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 650,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. 5,714,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

