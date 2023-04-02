Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 27,537 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of National Vision worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

National Vision Trading Up 1.2 %

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EYE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,381. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

See Also

