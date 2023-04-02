Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 278 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 72,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

LFUS traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.09. 76,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.01 and a 200 day moving average of $236.91.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

