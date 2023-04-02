Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,871 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $5,990,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,861,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801,008. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

