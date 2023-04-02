Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $191.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

