Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.38 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $344.95 million and $18.38 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.35 or 0.06410461 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00021256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

