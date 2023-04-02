OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Insider Purchases £14,300 in Stock

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 715,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($17,569.73).

Gabriele Cerrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 650,000 shares of OKYO Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($15,972.48).

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OKYO opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.94. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of £29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

