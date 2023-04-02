Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OMC. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

