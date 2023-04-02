ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in March

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

NYSE:IX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. 35,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

