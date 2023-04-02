ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in March

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NYSE:IX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. 35,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
