OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.29 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $147,915.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,214.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $179,908.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock worth $1,120,988 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

