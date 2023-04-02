Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

