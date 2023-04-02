Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 420 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $168,058,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after buying an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after buying an additional 819,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $119.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

