Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PLAYSTUDIOS at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
NASDAQ MYPS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.34. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
