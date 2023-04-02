Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,991 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 255,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

