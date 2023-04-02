Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

