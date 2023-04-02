Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average of $283.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

