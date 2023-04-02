Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $3.90 Price Target at Bank of America

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $3.25 to $3.90 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

OSCR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE OSCR opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $995.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

