Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.64.

Shares of OSK opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

