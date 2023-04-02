Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,049 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

