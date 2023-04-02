Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,298 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $40,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 874,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,806. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

