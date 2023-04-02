Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. 536,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

