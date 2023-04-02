Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.24. 284,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

