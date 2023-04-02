Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,749. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

