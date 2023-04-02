Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,167. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.