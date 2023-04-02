Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.84. 2,746,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,487. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

