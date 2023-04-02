Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,627 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. 1,089,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.