Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

